European leaders to resume talks again later at 1400 GMT - EU spokesman
France says that they see a path to a deal on the recovery fundThere is a lot of grandstanding involved at the moment, largely to appease the local crowds for the most part. But I think at the end of the day, there will be some form of compromise - however big or small it may be.
As mentioned earlier, European leaders don't push the limits of any negotiations unless they are remotely confident of reaching some form of desirable outcome.
For now, the meeting is said to resume at 1400 GMT according to a spokesman: