European leaders to resume talks again later at 1400 GMT - EU spokesman

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

France says that they see a path to a deal on the recovery fund

There is a lot of grandstanding involved at the moment, largely to appease the local crowds for the most part. But I think at the end of the day, there will be some form of compromise - however big or small it may be.

As mentioned earlier, European leaders don't push the limits of any negotiations unless they are remotely confident of reaching some form of desirable outcome.

For now, the meeting is said to resume at 1400 GMT according to a spokesman:

EU

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose