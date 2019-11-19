European-pre market: Aussie a tad weaker, dollar steady

RBA meeting minutes weigh on the aussie a little









ForexLive The rest of the major currencies bloc continues to keep steady with the dollar seen little changed on the day after some minor losses against the euro and pound overnight.





EUR/USD sits in a 17 pips range but is inching towards 1.1080 with sentiment in the greenback being tempered by the meeting between Trump and Fed chair Powell yesterday.





The risk mood continues to hint at more caution with little change in equity futures and bond yields, leaving traders with little to go on as we start the day.





If anything else, equities are continuing to try and squeeze out whatever gains that is left before US-China trade talks potentially capitulate while bonds are posturing towards being on the defensive a little just in case that happens.





It's still very much a coin flip as to what may happen but there certainly isn't the same kind of optimism as we saw last month after talks in Washington.



