European pre-market: Aussie holds gains after slightly firmer jobs report

The spotlight will stay on the pound though as Johnson heads to Brussels

The aussie is leading the way after a slightly firmer Australian labour market report earlier, which saw the unemployment rate fall to 5.2% - though it can be attributed to the slight drop in participation rate as well.





That said, the report wasn't 'bad' and that is enough to see rate cut odds for November fall, leading to a rise in the aussie on the day.





The dollar remains more steady for the time being after a bit of a setback overnight following poor US retail sales data. Most major currencies are still holding a narrow range as we look towards European morning trade.





Looking ahead, it is likely setting up to be another session revolving around Brexit and the pound as Boris Johnson heads to Brussels to convince European leaders of his deal while continuing his efforts to win over UK lawmakers in parliament.





It's almost time before the Brexit rumour mill gets going again...







