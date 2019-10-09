European pre-market: Major currencies not doing much

Currencies are mostly sidelined as we look to begin European trading

Not much is happening after a bit of a risk-off day yesterday as markets settle down for a bit ahead of another speech by Fed chair Powell as well as the pending FOMC meeting minutes release later during US trading.





Ranges among major currencies remain tight with most dollar pairs staying within a 20 pips range as we look towards European morning trade.





Brexit headlines will continue to be a driving force for the pound but for the rest of the market, the immediate focus will turn towards US-China trade talks in Washington that will begin tomorrow through to Friday.



