European pre-market: Pound softer as crunch vote in UK parliament eyed

It is all about the Brexit meaningful vote tomorrow for the pound

The pound is softer to start the day as traders are bracing themselves for a crunch vote in Westminster tomorrow - yes, on a Saturday!





Boris Johnson's Brexit deal will be put to the test and the pound's hopes all rest on the outcome of the vote tomorrow as such.





Other major currencies are not really doing much as the dollar holds steady and the risk mood remains more cautious/indecisive towards the end of the week.





That said, the kiwi is finding an added tailwind as NZD/USD hits a one-month high with buyers now eyeing the 0.6400 handle after breaching resistance around 0.6350-55.





Looking ahead, it's all about the pound as we near the weekend so be mindful of some potential profit-taking in pound longs over the week as traders will look to square positions before the key risk event tomorrow.



