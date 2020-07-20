European shares end higher on hopes for a EU recovery compromise Mon 20 Jul 2020 15:36:14 GMT Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News share German Dax up 1.1%. Highest level in 4 monthsEuropean shares are ending the session higher as hopes for a EU recovery compromise helped the buying sentiment. The German DAX moved up 1.1% and trades at the highest level in 4 months.The provisional closes are showing:German DAX, +1.1% France's CAC, +0.5%UK's FTSE 100, +0.5% Spain's Ibex, -0.2%Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.9% For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus