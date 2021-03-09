Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading
European futures little changed after the gains yesterday
- German DAX futures -0.1%
- UK FTSE futures -0.2%
- Spanish IBEX futures flat
European equities had a robust session yesterday with the DAX climbing to a record high, as they outperform US equities in a shift from tech to value.
Things are calmer today as US futures pick up so that's another theme to add to the whole stock market narrative when considering how reflation prospects will shape up in the coming months i.e. Europe vs US.
For now, US futures are off earlier highs but are still keeping higher on the day with Nasdaq futures up 0.7% and Dow futures up 0.5%.