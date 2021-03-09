Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures flat

European equities had a robust session yesterday with the DAX climbing to a record high, as they outperform US equities in a shift from tech to value.





Things are calmer today as US futures pick up so that's another theme to add to the whole stock market narrative when considering how reflation prospects will shape up in the coming months i.e. Europe vs US.