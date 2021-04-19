Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

Flattish tones for the most part in early trades

German DAX futures flat

UK FTSE futures flat

Spanish IBEX futures flat Little change observed in European futures, with a more mixed and tepid tone also being reflected by US futures as we look to get the session underway.





Treasury yields are holding lower, so that is helping sentiment in tech a little but we might be seeing some moderation overall after last week's equities rally. S&P 500 futures are seen down 0.1%, Dow futures down 0.3%, while Nasdaq futures are up 0.1% currently.



