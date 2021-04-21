Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

A slight pull higher after the selloff yesterday

German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.3% This comes on the back of a rout in European indices yesterday, in which some saw their worst performance of the year . That came as US stocks were at the lows before recovering towards the end of the session, so there's that to go on as well.





But with US futures looking more on the defensive once again, we could see the risk mood stay more cautious in the session ahead.