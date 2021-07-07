Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

Mild gains in early trades

German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.1% This follows the more sluggish session yesterday as risk retreated for the most part, even as US equities held their own largely thanks to tech stocks.





In Asia, the Nikkei closes down by 1% with the Hang Seng down 0.9% although the Shanghai Composite is trading up 0.7% as mainland Chinese stocks are the main outlier.





US futures are not indicative of much for now, with S&P 500 futures flat with market participants eyeing the Fed minutes release for more clues later today.