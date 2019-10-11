Eurostoxx futures +0.3% in early European trading

The mildly positive tones carry over to Europe in early trades

German DAX futures +0.5%

French CAC 40 futures +0.4%

UK FTSE futures -0.4%

The only exception is UK stock futures, which are down following gains seen in the pound from overnight trading. Cable is continuing its good form as well in early trades now as price starts to inch up to 1.2463 currently after having ended Asia Pacific trade around 1.2435.





Back over to risk, the overall mood remains more mixed though as Treasuries are sitting more flat and that is translating to a bit more subdued tone in the currencies space as well.



