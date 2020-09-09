Eurostoxx futures -0.3% in early European trading
Slightly softer tones in early trades
European indices closed lower yesterday, but that came before the extended plunge in the Nasdaq towards the latter stages of US trading. The softer risk tone here still hints at more caution despite US futures keeping a calmer mood for the time being.
- German DAX futures -0.3%
- UK FTSE futures -0.5%
- Spanish IBEX futures -0.3%
Risk sentiment is still looking rather fragile and a turn in US futures later in the session, should it happen, will easily send European stocks down another trip lower today.