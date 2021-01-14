Eurostoxx futures +0.3% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Slightly better tones observed in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.3%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.3%
  • Spanish IBEX futures +0.5%
Investors are keeping hope that Biden will be unveiling something big for risk assets in his stimulus proposal later in the day, and that is evident by the mood as we look to kick start European morning trade today.

US futures are more mixed as small cap and value stocks take charge. S&P 500 futures are up 0.2%, Nasdaq futures are down 0.1%, and Dow futures are up 0.3%.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose