Eurostoxx futures +0.3% in early European trading

Slightly better tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.5% Investors are keeping hope that Biden will be unveiling something big for risk assets in his stimulus proposal later in the day, and that is evident by the mood as we look to kick start European morning trade today.





US futures are more mixed as small cap and value stocks take charge. S&P 500 futures are up 0.2%, Nasdaq futures are down 0.1%, and Dow futures are up 0.3%.