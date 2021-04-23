Eurostoxx futures -0.3% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A bit of catch up to the US cash market in early trades

  • German DAX futures -0.3%
  • UK FTSE futures -0.4%
  • Spanish IBEX futures flat
European indices closed with solid gains yesterday, all before the panic struck US equities after a second airing on Biden's capital gains tax story flashed across Bloomberg terminals.

As such, there is some hint of a catch up play here but that is somewhat helped by US futures keeping calmer today. S&P 500 futures are up 0.2% to start the session.

