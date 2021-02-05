Eurostoxx futures +0.4% in early European trading

Slightly more positive vibes in early trades

German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.3% The market is keeping with the more optimistic mood as we get things going on the session, as investors take heart from the record closes in Wall Street yesterday.





US futures are also keeping higher so far today, with S&P 500 futures up 0.3% and Nasdaq futures up 0.4% ahead of the US non-farm payrolls report later in the day.