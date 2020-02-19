Eurostoxx futures +0.5% in early European trading

A slightly more positive tone in early trades

German DAX futures +0.6%

French CAC 40 futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.7%

This is largely keeping in tone with the mood from US futures as well as most Asian equities, although we do see Chinese stocks pull back a little on the day with the Shanghai Composite closing lower by 0.3% and the CSI 300 index lower by 0.2%.





Regardless, the overall mood remains steady but no real tilt towards being overwhelmingly positive for the time being. USD/JPY is settling around 110.00-05 still for now.



