Eurostoxx futures -0.5% in early European trading

Softer tones observed in early trades

  • German DAX futures -0.3%
  • UK FTSE futures -0.4%
  • Spanish IBEX futures -0.3%
The declines are relatively modest as there is a perceived calm in Treasuries after the post-Powell surge higher yesterday. 10-year yields are near flat at 1.563% for now.

Elsewhere, US futures have also bounced off earlier lows in Asian trading and keeping closer to flat levels (a touch lower) at the moment. S&P 500 futures are down 5 points or 0.1% after having been down by as much as 34 points earlier.

