Eurostoxx futures +0.6% in early European trading

A slightly more positive tilt in early trades

German DAX futures +0.7%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.5%

Despite the slight optimism here, the risk mood is a little more tepid after the Navarro fiasco earlier today. US futures are now down by about 0.2% to start the session.





Major currencies are also keeping closer to flat levels after the volatile moves earlier, with the dollar holding its ground for the time being. Of note, cable is mildly weaker at 1.2447 as price action tracks back under its 100-hour moving average.



