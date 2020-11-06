Eurostoxx futures -0.6% in early European trading
Slight retracement in early trades after solid gains throughout the week
- German DAX futures -0.7%
- UK FTSE futures -0.4%
- Spanish IBEX futures -0.7%
This mirrors the softer tone from US futures to start the day with S&P 500 futures down 0.6% and Nasdaq futures down 1.0% currently.
The market has benefited off receding worries surrounding the election in recent days, but we'll see if there are deeper concerns starting to brew ahead of the weekend later on.