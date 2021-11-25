Eurostoxx futures +0.6% in early European trading

Positive tones in early trades

German DAX futures +0.4%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.3%

This follows a mixed showing in Europe yesterday though US stocks ended the day in a more positive fashion and that mood is carrying over to today, despite lighter trading conditions anticipated in the day ahead.





There isn't much for traders and investors to work with on the day so a calmer mood may see things keep quieter in general as well.



