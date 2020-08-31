Eurostoxx futures +0.7% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

More positive vibes in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.6%
  • Spanish IBEX futures +0.8%
This carries over the more optimistic tone from Asia and sets up a better start for risk trades on the week. Do be reminded that UK markets are closed today though, so we may observe thinner flows during the session ahead.

In the currencies space, there isn't much hints of a risk-on push (yet) with the aussie and kiwi a little weaker but the yen is also trailing as the Nikkei rebounded today.
