Eurostoxx futures -0.8% in early European trading

Softer tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures -0.7%

UK FTSE futures -0.8%

Spanish IBEX futures -1.0%

This mirrors the softer tone seen in US futures, with E-minis down 0.6% at the moment. This comes on the back of more tepid tones seen in trading yesterday with US stocks mostly settling lower (Nasdaq did close a little higher but closer to the lows).





There is still this sense that the market is looking for a real tipping point to "run with" and despite the seemingly lack of significant response to the virus updates by US states yesterday, that is likely still to be the main risk event to watch later today as well.



