German DAX futures +0.8%

UK FTSE futures +0.7%

Spanish IBEX futures +1.0%

European stocks had a torrid session yesterday, missing out on the late bounce which even saw the Dow salvage a positive close at the end of the day.





Adding to that is the calmer tone in US futures today, with both S&P 500 futures and Dow futures up 0.2% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.1%.