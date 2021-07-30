Eurostoxx futures -0.8% in early European trading

A more defensive risk posture in early trades

German DAX futures -0.8%

UK FTSE futures -0.7%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.7% This mirrors the softer mood seen in US futures, with risk on the retreat in general to start the day. S&P 500 futures are down 0.9% currently.





The mood isn't helped by a tumble in Asian equities as well, with the Nikkei closing down 1.8% as virus woes weigh while the selloff in China continues with the Hang Seng down over 2% and the Shanghai Composite down by roughly 1%.