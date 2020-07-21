Eurostoxx futures +0.9% in early European trading

Risk mood keeps more positive in early trades

German DAX futures +1.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.7%

Spain IBEX futures +1.0%

The risk momentum is building after European leaders managed to strike an agreement on the recovery fund in the wee hours of the morning, and that is giving rise to US futures as well with E-minis now up by nearly 0.7%.









As such, the dollar is a little weaker with AUD/USD pushing to a high of 0.7044, challenging daily resistance at 0.7032, and USD/CAD trying to break below its 200-day moving average near 1.3500 currently.



