Eurostoxx futures +0.9% in early European trading

Positive vibes in early trades

German DAX futures +0.9%

UK FTSE futures +1.0%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.9%

This mirrors the more positive tone seen in US futures, which are up ~0.7% as we get things underway in European morning trade. The market is feeling more at ease about Trump's health condition, with suggestions that he might even leave the hospital today.





The more optimistic risk mood is helping to keep the yen lower to start the day, with USD/JPY seen closer to 105.60 after a brief drop towards 105.00 on Friday.



