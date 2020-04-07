Eurostoxx futures +1.2% in early European trading

Positive tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures +1.8%

French CAC 40 futures +1.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.9%

The solid gains here come as US futures recover from their lows seen towards the tail end of Asia Pacific trading, with S&P 500 futures now sitting about 0.6% higher on the day.





Meanwhile, the unrelenting gains in Wall Street yesterday is also helping to fuel the flames among investors as we begin European trading. For now, risk is staying more positive as the good vibes are reverberating across the market to kick start the new week.



