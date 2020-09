Positive tones in early trades

German DAX futures +1.7%

UK FTSE futures +1.3%

Spanish IBEX futures +1.4%

European equities had a rough time last week, with a red day on Friday as well so this in part is some catch-up to the more solid close by US stocks at the end of last week. US futures are up by ~0.6% so that is also helping to keep the optimism flowing for now.