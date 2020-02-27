Eurostoxx futures -2.1% in early European trading

The sour mood carries over to Europe in early trades

German DAX futures -2.1%

French CAC 40 futures -2.1%

UK FTSE futures -1.6%

After a decent performance yesterday, European stocks will have a lot do in catching up to the late losses in Wall Street overnight as well as the softer risk mood today.





This is not likely to be one that investors will find so easily to turn things around, especially when there is growing fear of the virus situation worsening in the region and in the US.



