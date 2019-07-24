Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

European futures are less enthused after a day of solid gains yesterday

German DAX futures +0.1%

French CAC 40 futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

Sentiment is more measured to start the day, reflecting a similar mood seen in US equity futures. Of note, Daimler and Deutsche reported relatively poor Q2 earnings though the impact seen is less pronounced as both companies have preempted markets beforehand on their recent struggles.





Looking ahead, euro area PMI data will be a key point in focus for European assets ahead of the ECB monetary policy decision tomorrow. EUR/USD trades narrowly at 1.1148 currently, stuck in a 15 pips range so far.



