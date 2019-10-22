Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

Flattish tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.1%

French CAC 40 futures 0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

Equities sentiment isn't really signalling solid risk-on tones for the time being but with the S&P 500 close to record high and US futures also up, it could buoy sentiment later on in the trading day if this keeps up.





Treasury yields are also looking more flat as we begin the session (do take note that it is a Japanese holiday today) so the overall risk mood is still more balanced.





As a result, the yen and dollar are keeping more flat on the day but the likes of the aussie and kiwi are slightly more upbeat - though not rallying too strongly just yet.



