No surprises as equities lean towards risk aversion

German DAX futures -0.7%

French CAC 40 futures -0.4%

UK FTSE futures -0.4%

This mirrors the mood seen in Asia and in US futures as markets keep the focus on US-Iran tensions today. I would expect the risk mood to carry over until North American trading at the very least as the sentiment is still 'fresh from the oven' at this stage.