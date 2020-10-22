Eurostoxx futures -0.5% in early European trading

Softer tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures -0.5%

UK FTSE futures -0.4%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.4% This follows the more subdued tone from Asia with US futures, down by ~0.6%, also hinting at a more defensive tone in the equities space to start the day.





The worsening virus situation across Europe also isn't offering much optimism to risk assets in the region, as we see Germany report a record rise in cases surpassing 10,000 while Spain doubled its confirmed virus cases in six weeks to hit 1,000,000 yesterday.



