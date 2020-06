Latest data released by Eurostat - 3 June 2020





Prior -1.5%

PPI -4.5% vs -4.2% y/y expected

Prior -2.8%

No surprises here as producer prices slump in April amid the fall in energy prices. The annual reading is in deflation territory and is the weakest since October 2009, though April data hardly means much at the moment and this is a lagging indicator anyway.