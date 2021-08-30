Eurozone August final consumer confidence -5.3 vs -5.3 prelim
Latest data released by Eurostat - 30 August 2021
A slight moderation in euro area economic sentiment for August, backing off the all-time high recorded in July. This reaffirms that overall activity and morale in the region is still high but is likely to abate as the summer comes to an end.
- Economic confidence 117.5 vs 118.6 expected
- Prior 119.0
- Industrial confidence 13.7 vs 13.7 expected
- prior 14.6
- Services confidence 16.8 vs 19.9 expected
- Prior 19.3