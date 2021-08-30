Eurozone August final consumer confidence -5.3 vs -5.3 prelim

Latest data released by Eurostat - 30 August 2021


  • Economic confidence 117.5 vs 118.6 expected
  • Prior 119.0
  • Industrial confidence 13.7 vs 13.7 expected
  • prior 14.6
  • Services confidence 16.8 vs 19.9 expected
  • Prior 19.3
A slight moderation in euro area economic sentiment for August, backing off the all-time high recorded in July. This reaffirms that overall activity and morale in the region is still high but is likely to abate as the summer comes to an end.
