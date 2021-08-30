Eurozone August final consumer confidence -5.3 vs -5.3 prelim

Latest data released by Eurostat - 30 August 2021





Economic confidence 117.5 vs 118.6 expected

Prior 119.0

Industrial confidence 13.7 vs 13.7 expected

prior 14.6

Services confidence 16.8 vs 19.9 expected

Prior 19.3





A slight moderation in euro area economic sentiment for August, backing off the all-time high recorded in July. This reaffirms that overall activity and morale in the region is still high but is likely to abate as the summer comes to an end.