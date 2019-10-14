Eurozone August industrial production +0.4% vs +0.3% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 14 October 2019


  • Prior -0.4%
  • Industrial production WDA -2.8% vs -2.5% y/y expected
  • Prior -2.0%; revised to -2.1%
ForexLive
The monthly figure sees a bit of a rebound after a fall in July but the annual estimate continues to underscore the weakness of factory activity in the region relative to a year ago.

If anything else, this just reinforces the sluggishness surrounding factory conditions in the euro area and that it will continue to be a problem in 2H 2019.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose