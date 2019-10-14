Eurozone August industrial production +0.4% vs +0.3% m/m expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 14 October 2019





Prior -0.4%

Industrial production WDA -2.8% vs -2.5% y/y expected

Prior -2.0%; revised to -2.1%

The monthly figure sees a bit of a rebound after a fall in July but the annual estimate continues to underscore the weakness of factory activity in the region relative to a year ago.





If anything else, this just reinforces the sluggishness surrounding factory conditions in the euro area and that it will continue to be a problem in 2H 2019.



