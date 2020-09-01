Eurozone August preliminary CPI -0.2% vs +0.2% y/y expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 1 September 2020


  • Prior +0.4%
  • Core CPI +0.4% vs +0.8% y/y expected
  • Prior +1.2%
That is a considerable miss on inflation estimates and certainly isn't an encouraging sign. The deflationary effects of the pandemic is truly being felt right now across the euro area and this is a development to watch closely in the coming months.

The ECB may still afford to wait for now before reacting but a more severe drop in price pressures and inflation expectations potentially deanchoring may prompt some form of action. If anything else, don't expect them to be too happy with a rising euro.

For now, the single currency is taking the data in stride with EUR/USD seen at 1.1970, not reacting much to the headlines.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose