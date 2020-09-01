Eurozone August preliminary CPI -0.2% vs +0.2% y/y expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 1 September 2020





Prior +0.4%

Core CPI +0.4% vs +0.8% y/y expected

Prior +1.2%





The ECB may still afford to wait for now before reacting but a more severe drop in price pressures and inflation expectations potentially deanchoring may prompt some form of action. If anything else, don't expect them to be too happy with a rising euro.







For now, the single currency is taking the data in stride with EUR/USD seen at 1.1970, not reacting much to the headlines.

That is a considerable miss on inflation estimates and certainly isn't an encouraging sign. The deflationary effects of the pandemic is truly being felt right now across the euro area and this is a development to watch closely in the coming months.