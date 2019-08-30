Eurozone August preliminary CPI +1.0% vs +1.0% y/y expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 30 August 2019





Prior +1.1%

Core CPI +0.9% vs +1.0% y/y expected

Prior +0.9%

Annual headline inflation falls in-line with estimates and is slightly softer relative to July but the focus is on the core reading as it is softer than anticipated but similar to July. If anything else, it suggests that inflationary pressures continue to go nowhere in the euro area and that will justify market expectations for the ECB to act next month.



