Latest data released by Eurostat - 17 February 2021

Prior +1.4%; revised to +2.3%

Construction output -2.3% y/y

Prior -1.3%; revised to -0.6%





Euro area construction activity eased in December as tighter restrictions weigh, though the data is not of much significance considering we already had the Q4 GDP report. Besides that, the market remains more forward-looking in any case so this is a lagging release.