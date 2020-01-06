Germany December final services PMI 52.9 vs 52.0 prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Markit - 6 January 2020


  • Composite PMI 50.2 vs 49.5 prelim
ForexLive
The preliminary report can be found here. The euro is moving to a session high against the dollar here as the composite reading moves out of contraction territory for the first time since August last year. The better-than-expected services jump is also a welcome boost.

EUR/USD is now at 1.1179, slightly higher on the day after having traded around 1.1165-70 since the start of European trading today.
 
If anything, it suggests that the German economy is still a story of diverging sectors with and the push and pull is still resulting in economic stagnation to end the 2019 year.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose