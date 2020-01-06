Germany December final services PMI 52.9 vs 52.0 prelim

Latest data released by Markit - 6 January 2020





Composite PMI 50.2 vs 49.5 prelim

The preliminary report can be found here . The euro is moving to a session high against the dollar here as the composite reading moves out of contraction territory for the first time since August last year. The better-than-expected services jump is also a welcome boost.





EUR/USD is now at 1.1179, slightly higher on the day after having traded around 1.1165-70 since the start of European trading today.

If anything, it suggests that the German economy is still a story of diverging sectors with and the push and pull is still resulting in economic stagnation to end the 2019 year.



