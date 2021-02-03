Eurozone December PPI +0.8% vs +0.7% m/m expected

Subscription Confirmed!
Must Read
Technical Analysis
NZD/USD pares gains on the day as risk trims some of its early advance
EUR/USD still one to watch as the dollar holds its ground
What the charts are saying on silver price action as the fever cools off
Major indices post 2 day winning streak. Amazon and Google beat on earnings. Bezos to step down from CEO role
WTI crude oil futures settle at $54.76
Forex Orders
FX option expiries for Wednesday February 03 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday February 02 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday February 01 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Friday January 29 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday January 28 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
BOJ's Wakatabe: Yield curve control framework is keeping BOJ in the right direction
RBA's Lowe says need to keep loose monetary policy until people get jobs, higher wages
BOJ Deputy Gov Wakatabe: no need to overhaul BOJ's 2% inflation target, YCC framework
RBA Gov Lowe says there was a risk of upward pressure on AUD if did not extend QE
The Bank of Japan cuts its buy of 1-5 year JGBs today