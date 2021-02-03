Eurozone December PPI +0.8% vs +0.7% m/m expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 3 February 2021


  • Prior +0.4%
  • PPI -1.1% vs -1.2% y/y expected
  • Prior -1.9%
Producer prices pick up further towards the end of last year and while that is a positive development in terms of price pressures, this is very much a lagging data point.
