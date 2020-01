Latest data released by Eurostat - 7 January 2020





Prior +1.0%

Core CPI +1.3% vs +1.3% y/y expected

Prior +1.3%

Figures are in-line with expectations as stronger energy prices help boost inflation in December while the core reading keeps steady overall. EUR/USD is little changed from the data as price continues to hug the 100-hour moving average around 1.1183 currently.