Eurozone December Sentix investor confidence -2.7 vs -7.8 expected

Latest data released by Sentix - 7 December 2020









Looking at the other details in the report, the expectations component rose from 15.3 in November to 29.3 in December, the highest level since April 2015.





Vaccine hopes bolsters investor morale and that exemplifies the big picture sentiment in the market. While today may see risk trades and the dollar decline pull back, it is tough to argue against a forward-looking market in the grand scheme of things.