Eurozone December unemployment rate 8.3% vs 8.3% expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 1 February 2021

No change to the jobless rate in the Eurozone but as mentioned last month (⬆), just be aware that the data here is rather obscured by the furlough programs across the region as well as the "outdated" ILO definition of unemployment.For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose