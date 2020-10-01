Eurozone finance ministers to discuss euro exchange rate on Monday, but unlikely to raise concerns

Reuters reports, citing a senior EU official on the matter





Finance ministers in the euro area will meet to discuss recent developments in the euro exchange rate based on a paper published by the European Commission.





The paper is said to reveal that a 'further substantial strengthening in the euro would carry significant downside risks to Eurozone growth, inflation'.





Adding that a 'long-lasting 5% appreciation of the euro nominal exchange rate could cut GDP growth by 0.9% to 1.1% after one year, and inflation by 0.5% to 0.8%'.





But given the fact that this seems to be purely conjecture and not really a political intervention towards the ECB, it shouldn't be of much impact.





That said, the need for them to even have a discussion is an interesting development.