Eurozone January final consumer confidence -8.1 vs -8.1 prelim

Latest data released by Eurostat - 30 January 2020





Economic confidence 102.8 vs 101.8 expected

Industrial confidence -7.3 vs -8.8 expected

Business climate indicator -0.23 vs -0.20 expected

Services confidence 11.0 vs 11.3 expected

The prior month's report can be found here . A bit of a mixed report but the standout detail is that economic confidence is seen improving once again - highest level since August.





That reaffirms improving sentiment towards the euro area economy to start the year but this needs to be reflected in hard data in the coming months for policymakers to feel more relief that economic conditions are indeed starting to pick up again.



