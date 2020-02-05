Eurozone January final services PMI 52.5 vs 52.2 prelim

Latest data released by Markit - 5 February 2020





Composite PMI 51.3 vs 50.9 prelim

The preliminary report can be found here . The upwards revisions to the initial estimates are positive surprises and they continue to reaffirm the recovery seen in Germany for now.





The overall outlook still points to sluggish growth but at least there are signs that things may be improving this year and the hope for the euro is that it will translate into hard data.



