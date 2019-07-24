Eurozone July flash manufacturing PMI 46.4 vs 47.7 expected

Latest data released by Markit - 24 July 2019





Prior 47.6

Services PMI 53.3 vs 53.3 expected

Prior 53.6

Composite PMI 51.5 vs 52.2 expected

Prior 52.2

The manufacturing print here falls to its lowest level since December 2012 while the composite future output index falls to the the weakest since October 2014.





The other details aren't so pretty with the manufacturing output index falling to its weakest since April 2013 and the backlogs of work index falling to its weakest since July 2012.





The overall sogginess is of course precipitated by the weaker-than-expected prints in the French and German reports earlier.





EUR/USD still trades weaker at 1.1138 currently, though off lows earlier around 1.1127.



