Latest data released by Eurostat - 12 September 2019





Prior -1.6%; revised to -1.4%

Industrial production WDA -2.0% vs -1.4% y/y expected

Prior -2.6%; revised to -2.4%

This just reinforces further the negative sentiment in euro area factory activity and suggests that the slowdown in the manufacturing/industrial sector looks set to persist throughout Q3 and possibly towards the end of the year.