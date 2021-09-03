Eurozone July retail sales -2.3% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 3 September 2021

  • Prior +1.5%
  • Retail sales +3.1% vs +4.8% y/y expected
  • Prior +5.0%; revised to +5.4%
Euro area retail sales surprisingly slumped in July, pulled lower by a sharp fall in the number of goods bought online.

Internet and mail order sales fell the most, down 7.3% on the month, while sales of automotive fuel also dropped by 1.6% and sales of food declined 0.7% on the month.
That's a bit of a bummer but relative to a year ago, retail sales are still much stronger.

