Eurozone July retail sales -2.3% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 3 September 2021





Prior +1.5%

Retail sales +3.1% vs +4.8% y/y expected

Prior +5.0%; revised to +5.4%







Internet and mail order sales fell the most, down 7.3% on the month, while sales of automotive fuel also dropped by 1.6% and sales of food declined 0.7% on the month.

That's a bit of a bummer but relative to a year ago, retail sales are still much stronger.





Euro area retail sales surprisingly slumped in July, pulled lower by a sharp fall in the number of goods bought online.